Coronavirus outbreak delays investigation

Niël Terblanché

THE final report of the cause of the tragic sinking of the Resplendent mid-February will be delayed somewhat due the restrictive measures implemented by government to curb the spread of the coronovirus.

The special investigative team assembled by the Department of Maritime Affairs was scheduled to provide a detailed report by 20 March this year, but the deadline had to be moved forward with more than a month to 24 April.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Works and Transport, one of the main reasons for the delay is the fact that investigators intend to re-interview the ship’s senior officers.

The process is hampered by the state of emergency rules and regulations which restricts the movement of people.

Another delay is the reluctance of certain role players to hand over information requested by the investigative team.

The hake trawler Resplendent, which was owned and operated by Hangana Fish Processors, sunk on 18 February this year.

The crew of 26 was rescued but the skipper of the vessel, Carlo Gordon, was reported missing and the official search for him was eventually called off.

The vessel sank about 100 nautical miles northwest of Walvis Bay at a water depth of 318 meters.