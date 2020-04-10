Coronavirus myths busted

Zorena Jantze

THE United States of America’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) country director in Namibia, Dr Eric Dziuban today dispelled rumours that drinking alcohol, eating garlic or drinking hot water with lemon can cure people infected with the coronavirus.

Speaking at the daily information briefing held to diffuse rumours and myths of the Coronavirus, Dziuban stated drinking dangerous chemicals such as hand sanitizers or bleach could prove detrimental to people’s health.

“The virus gets into your lungs and lives there. When you drink dangerous chemicals, those liquids go down your throat and stomach, so in theory, even if those things are helpful on the outside of a person’s body, chemicals will have no effect on the virus once inside the body and will definitely not help,” he said.

The Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ben Nangombe said that Namibia is not intending to participate for any vaccine trials for COVID-19. Nangombe further dispelled the rumours that the Jack Ma Foundation donated vaccines. He stated that the billionaire entrepreneur in fact donate much needed testing kits.

MYTHS BUSTED: THE United States of America’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) country director in Namibia, Dr Eric Dziuban. Photo: Contributed

Nangombe further said that currently only has 16 COVID-19 confirmed cases, with 11 confirmed in Khomas, one in Karas and four in the Erongo region.

Touching on testing, Nangombe stated that Namibia is currently not considering the use of rapid testing, which is used on site.

CDC Country Director Dziuban also cautioned against on site testing stating that there is a great danger if such testing is not accurate, adding that misdiagnoses could lead to those infected with coronavirus exposing others.

Dziuban stated that there is no vaccine for the coronavirus yet but rather candidate vaccines which are being trial tested in other countries. He said that with brand new viruses it takes time to develop a vaccine, adding that in the best-case scenario, it would take between 12 and 18 months to find a cure for the coronavirus.

Nangombe said that the Namibian Government will expand testing by not just focusing on those who have come back from affected regions, and that have been quarantined, with typical symptoms of the virus, but will select random tests for community members which may exhibit signs of respiratory illness.

“This virus is real, its killing people. It is important to dispel the myth that government cannot be trusted, in this stage of the pandemic we must rally together, the enemy is not the government, the enemy is the virus,” Nangombe concluded.