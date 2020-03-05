Select your Top Menu from wp menus
Coronavirus confirmed in South Africa

Staff Reporter

THE first case of coronavirus in South Africa has been confirmed after a 38-year-old man tested positive for the virus in the KwaZulu-Natal province.
In a statement issued by Dr. Zweli Mkhize, the South African Minister of Health, he said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NCID) confirmed that a suspected case tested positive for COVID-19.

 

“The patient was travelling with his wife and was part of a group of ten people when they arrived in South Africa on Sunday March 1, 2020. The man consulted with a private general practitioner on March 3 with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat, and a cough. The practice nurse took swabs and delivered it to a lab,” the minister said.
Mkhize said that he was informed that the man has been self-isolating since 3 March.

 

Picture: For illustrative purposes only.

 

“The Emergency Operating Centre in South Africa has identified the people the patient had contact with by interviewing him and the doctor. The tracer team has been deployed to Kwazulu-Natal with epidemiologists and clinicians from the NCID. The doctor was also placed in self-isolation,” he said.

 

Minister MKhize said that the public will be kept abreast of situation and that a formal press briefing will be held after the parliamentary debate later on Wednesday evening.

 

So far, more than 90 000 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide while more than 3 000 people have died globally. The vast majority of deaths occurred in China.

 

In Italy more than 3 000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 while more than a 100 people has already died after being infected with the deadly virus.

