Coronavirus confirmed in South Africa

Staff Reporter

THE first case of coronavirus in South Africa has been confirmed after a 38-year-old man tested positive for the virus in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

In a statement issued by Dr. Zweli Mkhize, the South African Minister of Health, he said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NCID) confirmed that a suspected case tested positive for COVID-19.

“The patient was travelling with his wife and was part of a group of ten people when they arrived in South Africa on Sunday March 1, 2020. The man consulted with a private general practitioner on March 3 with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat, and a cough. The practice nurse took swabs and delivered it to a lab,” the minister said.

Mkhize said that he was informed that the man has been self-isolating since 3 March.

