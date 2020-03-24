Coronavirus cases jump to seven

Niël Terblanché

THE number of cases of people infected with the coronavirus has almost doubled after four more patients presented symptom of the fast spreading virus over the past few days.

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, during a press briefing at State House initially announced that two new cases involving Namibians were recorded in the country, but towards the end of the event informed the meeting that a seventh person also tested positive.

The fifth case involves a 44-year-old Namibian pilot who had travelled to Johannesburg, South Africa for a week last month, from 7 February to 13 February 2020.

“He had a visitor who is a fellow pilot from South Africa before he got sick. Samples were taken and the result came out positive. Arrangements have been made to put him in isolation,” Dr Shangula said.

Video: The Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ben Nangombe.

With regards to the sixth case, the health minister said that a 21-year-old man, a student studying at WITS University was tested in South Africa, but travelled back before his results came out.

The results came out today as positive and the student was admitted in isolation.

The fourth case was a 19-year-old male student who travelled back to Namibia from England via Johannesburg recently.

Details about the seventh person that tested positive are not available yet.

Ben Nangombe, the Executive Director of the health ministry, said after the press briefing today at State House that details of the seventh person will be made available soon.

He could not confirm if the seventh case was a Namibian citizen or not.

During the press briefing, Dr Shangula agin reminded all Namibians to adhere to regulations prescribed during the declaration of a National State of Emergency on 15 March 2020.

“People are encouraged to avoid crowds, wash hands with soap and running water, avoid touching their faces, and stay away from other people when sick. The main symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and difficulty breathing,” he said.

The health minister said that people who are concerned that they might have COVID-19 can call the health ministry’s hotline on 0800 100 100.