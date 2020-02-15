Cops kill armed robber

Nël Terbanché
A MAN, who attempted to rob undercover detectives on an operation to curb the spate of armed robberies that occurred in bushy area just north of the Van Eck Power Station in Windhoek, died from a gunshot wound on the scene where he attacked the policemen.
According to Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, head of the Public Relations Division of the Namibian Police, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon at about 14:30 in the area of the old motocross track in the northern industrial area of Windhoek.
“One suspect was fatally shot and second suspect has been wounded after the gang consisting of three men armed with knives, rocks and a machete attacked members of the Namibian police force with intention to rob them,” Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi said.
She said the officers of the serious crime unit went undercover as normal civilians at the Nampower Power station area, where a series of armed robbery and attacks on members of the public and tourists has been taking place for quite some time.
According to Deputy Commissioners Shikwambi the undercover officers were seated in an unmarked police vehicle when they were accosted by the three armed men.
“The officers identified themselves as undercover detectives before ordering the suspects to hand over their weapons. The suspects, however, aggressively persisted with the attack and the officers reacted by firing a warning shot to deter them. The suspects ignored the warning shots and as a last resort the officers fired shots at their attackers. One suspect died on the spot while a second one sustained a gunshot wound. The third suspect ran away,” Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi said.
She said the wounded suspect; a 36-year-old man was taken to Katutura Hospital where he was admitted in a stable condition. Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi added that the deceased person was identified and is a known criminal wanted on at least one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances perpetrated during 2017.
Deputy Commissioner Shikwwambi also indicated that the Namibian Police is requesting the public in assisting to trace the third suspect.
“Anyone who has information that will lead to the arrest of the third suspect is requested to contact the nearest police station or Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas on 081 124 2692.”
Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi said members of the public should not try to apprehend the suspect on their own because he is deemed to armed and dangerous.
She cautioned the general public to refrain from going to isolated places where they can become easy targets for robbers.