Cops kill armed robber

Nël Terbanché

A MAN, who attempted to rob undercover detectives on an operation to curb the spate of armed robberies that occurred in bushy area just north of the Van Eck Power Station in Windhoek, died from a gunshot wound on the scene where he attacked the policemen.

According to Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, head of the Public Relations Division of the Namibian Police, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon at about 14:30 in the area of the old motocross track in the northern industrial area of Windhoek.

“One suspect was fatally shot and second suspect has been wounded after the gang consisting of three men armed with knives, rocks and a machete attacked members of the Namibian police force with intention to rob them,” Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi said.

She said the officers of the serious crime unit went undercover as normal civilians at the Nampower Power station area, where a series of armed robbery and attacks on members of the public and tourists has been taking place for quite some time.

Picture for illustrative purposes only