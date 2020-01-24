Cop arrested in Fishrot saga

Marthina Mutanga

A POLICE officer has become the ninth person to be arrested and charged by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in connection with the ongoing Fishrot saga.

The 47-year-old police officer, who is expected to appear at the Windhoek Magistrate’s court today, was arrested in connection with the attempted bribery of an investigating officer to obtain bank cards held in evidence in the controversial corruption case that has also made international headlines.

At the start of the week, Jason Iyambo, 35, was also arrested and appeared in court after attempting to get his hands on ATM cards belonging to two of the six central people named in the Fishrot corruption case.

The latest arrest was confirmed by the spokesperson of the ACC, Josefina Nghituwamata.

On Wednesday, Iyambo appeared at the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court for corruptly giving gratification as an inducement and attempting to defeat the course of justice.

He also faces an alternative to the first charge, namely improperly influencing an authorised officer and an attempt to interfere with the course of justice.

It is alleged that on Monday, Iyambo requested the officer to provide him with exhibits, including the personal banking cards belonging to James Hatuikulipi, specifically his Investec cards.

James was the Managing Director of Investec Namibia before he resigned in the wake of investigations into the fishing corruption case involving other high profile people, including two former cabinet members.

Iyambo, the 8th person arrested and charged in connection with the Fishrot saga, was denied bail and his case postponed to 20 February when the initial 6 people implicated in the corruption case are also set to appear in court.

The others implicated in the corruption scandal are former fisheries minister Bernard Esau, former justice minister Sacky Shanghala, Esau’s son-in-law Tamson ‘Fitty’ Hatuikulipi, as well as suspenses Investec managed, Ricardo Gustavo.

Nigel van Wyk, an employee of Shanghala’s, was also arrested late last year and charged with two counts of attempting to defeat the course of justice, and unlawful possession of ammunition after investigators found him trying to remove sensitive documents from Shanghala’s house.