Contractor implicated in theft of ECN computers

Marthina Mutanga

THE Electoral Commission of Namibia’s chief electoral and referenda officer, Theo Mujoro has confirmed that a theft case has been registered with the Namibian Police after five laptop computers were stolen from the commission’s offices.

Milton Shaanika Louw, who rendered information technology services for the ECN during the recent Presidential and National Assembly elections on a contract, was implicated in the theft.

The Namibian Police was called to the shop where Louw was spotted while attempting to sell the five computers. The suspected stolen goods were confiscated and taken to the police station.

Pictured: Milton Shaanika Louw. Photo: Contributed