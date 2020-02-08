Constitutional history tomorrow

A historic reunion of the 11 living constitutional writers will be a celebration towards Constitution Day tomorrow when Namibia’s founding law was adopted on 9 February 1990 under the chairmanship of Namibia’s founding Prime Minister and the third President of the Republic, Dr. Hage Geingob. The founding fathers and mother will shed more light on the Great Conversation of 30 years ago and will shine the light on peace and unity for the future. The full video of this historic event last week in Windhoek under the chairmanship of Dr. Peter Katjivi, the Gondwana Collection and Trustco will be broadcasted on the various social media platforms.