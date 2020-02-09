CONSTITUTION DAY

Staff Reporter

A historic reunion of all living constitutional writers for the 30th commemoration of the draft constitution on 9 February 1990 agreed that a more vigorous effort is needed and must be made to investigate the principles meant to benefit all Namibians.

In a historic meeting of the remaining men and one woman they were wished well by the president and founding chairman, Dr Hage Geingob, who excused himself due to other prior commitments. His fellow writers from all sides of the then political trenches singled out his fairness and unifying talent in crafting Namibia’s supreme law.

“We fought and hated each other, but we started to listen to each other and realized that we cannot fail the miracle of Namibia’s Independence and the end of a brutal 24 year old war.” It was the birth of a young Namibian nation that must be cared for by all, leaders and citizens alike.