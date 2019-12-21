Congolese refugees injured in crash

Niël Terblanché

NINE members of the group of Congolese refugees, that fled to Namibia after a recent spate xenophobic attacks in South Africa, sustained serious of injuries during a motor vehicle accident while on their way to being deported.

The nine men were being transported from the Dordabis Police Station to the Hosea Kutako International Airport in the back of a prisoner van belonging to the Ministry of Finance. The vehicle was driven by a female immigration official who lost control over the vehicle in a sharp bend in the road. The van left the road and crashed through bushes and into a tree in a dry river bed.

According to one of the first responders who attended to the injured refugees on the accident scene the nine men was flung from the van and were laying in the riverbed. They suffered deep cuts and even broken limbs and all had to be taken to the Katutura State Hospital for intensive medical care.

Photo: Contributed

Photo: Contributed

Photo: Contributed