Confiscation fight intensifies

Niël Terblanché

THE supply of fibre optic based internet services to every home is internationally referred to as the fourth utility and the City of Windhoek is striving to incorporate this specific service in their future revenue development plans.

In a statement by the Windhoek Municipality’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert Kahimise, he states that the confiscation of Paratus Telecom’s fibre cables and trenching equipment was done because the private telecommunication company stopped honouring the City Council’s explicit requirements in terms of trenching within road reserves.

The statement was released in anticipation of a looming High Court matter where Paratus Telecom has applied for an interdict to have their equipment released by the City of Windhoek in order to continue with their work.

According to the CoW statement Paratus Telecom failed to comply with and adhere to relevant conditions and technical standards.

“Unfortunately this is the continuous and uncompromising modus operandi adopted by Paratus Telecom – Trenching on public sidewalks and causing damage to public infrastructure – an unfortunate situation that left us with no choice but to assume is intentional and thus necessitated the City to take the necessary action to stop further damage.”

Pictured: Paratus Telecom technicians installing fibre optic infrastructure in Windhoek. – Photos: Contributed

With regards to the entities being allowed to their clients through providing the necessary infrastructure, even in public spaces, the Cow said that it must occur in an orderly fashion and in the interest of the broader public.

“The Windhoek City Council reserves the right to appropriately act within the framework of all applicable legislation, against any company, institution, person or entity, without exception, resorting to self-help in public spaces, and going against our governing laws, bylaws, regulations, policies and procedures. We trust this shall serve to set the record straight in terms of what we regard as misleading allegations made in the media and elsewhere in an apparent attempt to bring the name of the City of Windhoek in disrepute.”

According to the statement Paratus Telecom’s refusal to follow set council procedures on trenching has led to Council registering a dispute with the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) as a regulatory body between Council and Paratus Telecom. Notwithstanding the City remains committed to resolve this matter amicably, provided that Paratus Telecom agrees and equally commit to operate within the parameters as stipulated by Council and as followed by all the other telecommunication operators.

The Cow said that it has an existing optic fibre network in Windhoek which is used to provide municipal services such as electricity to the public.

“We support the expansion of this network to eventually connect all households in order to automate services, in line with our stated efforts of implementing our Smart City strategy as approved by council.”

According to the statement the City intends to use already existing infrastructure to offer affordable, quality technology services to its residents through the Smart City initiatives.

CRAN recently released a statement in which the regulatory body confirmed that the CoW referred a dispute to it on 02 August 2019 for adjudication to CRAN. The issue to be determined by the Authority pertains to whether the two parties comply with the provisions of the Communications Act (No. 8 of 2009) that deal with the procedure for laying of fibre optic cables within municipal boundaries.

The authority hosted an Oral Hearing on 14 February 2020 and is expected to make a decision on this matter during the second week of March

In its statement CRAN made it clear that the CoW did submit an application for a Telecommunications Service Licence to the Authority and that the application is still under consideration.