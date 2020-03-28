Confirmed coronavirus patient on the loose

Eba Kandovazu

A 69-year-old man from Omaruru, who was among three new cases registered in Namibia that tested positive for the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, has gone missing and is currently the subject of an urgent search launched by health officials assisted by the Namibian Police.

The health ministry’s Executive Director, Ben Namgombe in an official statement confirmed that Namibia registered three new cases over the past two days. Nangombe added that all the new cases are travel related which means that no communally transmitted cases have thus far been reported to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

According to the statement the ninth case is a 35-year-old Namibian female, who normally resides in South Africa. She came travelled to Namibia on the 20th of March. Four days later, she was attended to by a private practitioner and was advised to go for testing at PathCare.

“Samples were taken the following day and her test results were reported positive on Friday. Her condition is stable but arrangements are made for her to be admitted to an isolation facility.”

The tenth case is a 33-year-old Namibian woman, who travelled to Dubai, Ethiopia and Johannesburg during March 2020. She arrived back in Namibia on the 17th of March. She visited a health facility on the 26th March 2020 where specimens were taken. Her test results proved positive today.

The eleventh case is the elderly man that went missing after specimens were taken from him when he presented with symptoms caused by the coronavirus. The man who travelled to Johannesburg came back to Namibia on the 12th of March.

He visited a health facility on 25 March and specimens were taken on Thursday. The specimens were sent to NIP and his results tested positive today.

Because the man left Omaruru to an undisclosed location he still has not been made aware of his results. In an effort to trace the missing man health authorities attempted to trace the physician who attended to him but so far experience difficulties because the doctor stays on a farm outside Omaruru.

“Arrangements to admit the patients in isolation facilities are underway. The MoHSS-led contact tracing team is actively following up with all contacts of these persons to ensure that proper quarantine and monitoring protocols are implemented,” Nangombe said.

There are still no known cases of local transmission in Namibia, and no COVID-19 deaths.

Nangombe reminded all Namibians to adhere to the regulations described during the declaration of a National State of Emergency on 17 March 2020 and the subsequent measures implemented for the partial lockdown that came into effect today.

“People are urged to stay at home, they are encouraged to avoid crowds, wash hands with soap and running water, avoid touching their faces, and stay away from other people when sick. The main symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and difficulty breathing,” Nangombe said in the statement.

He also reminded people who are worried about the fact that they may have COVID-19 or with other questions to call the MoHSS toll-free hotline at 0800 100 100.