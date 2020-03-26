Community unites to battle COVID-19

Niël Terblanché

IN an effort to mitigate the devastating effects that the coronavirus might have on residents of the Erongo Region, the diverse community of Walvis Bay has clubbed resources to construct an isolation centre where serious cases will receive critical treatment.

Since the current facilities at medical centres are only able to care for four people that have progressed to the advanced stages of COVID-19, the decision was taken to construct the centre on the premises of the Walvis Bay State Hospital.

EMERGENCY MEASURES: Members of the Disaster Risk Management Committee explain the reasoning behind the unique COVID-19 hospital that will be constructed in Walvis Bay over the next few days. – Footage Niël Terblanché

The temporary facility, which is unique in Namibia, will be constructed within a week and will consist of a number of converted shipping containers which will provide a treatment and isolation facility with 150 beds.

Apart from the large number of extra beds, the facility will also have two containerised oxygen plants that will be able to cater for the needs of 75 patients at a time.

The treatment and isolation facility will augment the Ministry of Health and Social Services’ efforts to assist residents of the Erongo Region who might contract the coronavirus.

Members of the Disaster Risk Management Committee who are driving the project indicated that the unique COVID-19 hospital will be completed within the next five days.