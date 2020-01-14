Community united in rebuilding shack fire victim’s home

Eba Kandovazu

A SERIES of donations – ranging from money, clothing, furniture and building materials – from public members made it possible for a 31-year-old mother of three to recover and have a place to call home once again after a fire destroyed her home after New Year’s Eve.

Juliana Kaurangerua lost all her belongings in a fire two weeks ago, including her identification documents.

A social media post from her employer, Kosha Cleaning Services, generated sympathy from individuals and companies who have since offered her a hand in rebuilding her home, a demonstration of Ubuntu and unity during the time of giving.

In an interview with Informanté, Kaurangerua expressed gratitude towards the public for the assistance.

AFTERMATH: The newly erected shack, with assistance from the public. –

Photo: Eba Kandovazu