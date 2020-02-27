Community Poultry farming targets women and youth

Maria David

MORE and more Namibians continue to turn to poultry farming as a means of creating employment for themselves and others.

There is a high demand for indigenous chicken in Namibia and small-scale poultry farming has the potential to lead to rural industrialization in the regions, especially with droughts threatening food security at household and national level.

Most of the rural households in Namibia have always traditionally kept chickens for own consumption.

Speaking to Informante, 24 years old project manager of Hanshi Poultry Farming, Given Matanyambe, said his farm is situated at an area in the Kongola Consistency of the Zambezi Region as there he realized that there was a great demand of eggs and chicken meat in the community and the region at large.

“We target women and youth for empowerment, development and poverty alleviation,” he said, adding that the project sells live, slaughtered free range/broiler chickens and also fresh farm eggs.

He said that his products are supplied to small and mini kitchens, guest houses, hotels, lodges, holiday resorts, hostels and vendors.

“There are currently very few competing producers of eggs and chicken meat,” he noted.

Currently, the project is managed by five members from different areas around the Kongola consistency.

Matanyambe, who has four years of experience in poultry farming business, not only does poultry farming, but also conducts workshops related to animal husbandry in countries like Zambia and Zimbabwe.