Community join hands in stopping fire

Maria David

THE community of Onawa in the Oshana region rushed to stop a man-made fire that started while burning rubbish.

Although the community members initially attempted to extinguish the growing fire by throwing buckets of water onto it, they eventually traded the buckets for branches and leaves to stop the fire.

Katrina Erastus said that she was burning rubbish inside a hole when a spark shot out of the hole and started a new fire.

Chief of the fire station and Ongwediva Fire and Rescue team, Sam Mathews, commended the community for stopping the fire.

He also advised people against burning rubbish in the open and to always clear an area first before burning rubbish.