Community demands food

Marthina Mutanga

A LARGE crowd of people descended on the Moses //Garoeb constituency offices expecting to receive food, started to display riotous behaviour when they were shown away.

The people reacted to an announcement on the national radio service but when they arrived they found that the food has already been given to people who came before them.

Council of constituency Martin David said the community stormed the office and demanded food. He said most of the dejected people are vendors and other types of small business owners that depended on daily sales to put food on their own tables.

HUNGER LOOMING: People crowding the Moses //Garoeb Constituency office to demand an explanation from councillor about food distribution. – Photo: Marthina Mutanga

HUNGER LOOMING: People crowding the Moses //Garoeb Constituency office to demand an explanation from councillor about food distribution. – Photo: Marthina Mutanga

HUNGER LOOMING: People crowding the Moses //Garoeb Constituency office to demand an explanation from councillor about food distribution. – Photo: Marthina Mutanga

HUNGER LOOMING: People crowding the Moses //Garoeb Constituency office to demand an explanation from councillor about food distribution. – Photo: Marthina Mutanga

HUNGER LOOMING: People crowding the Moses //Garoeb Constituency office to demand an explanation from councillor about food distribution. – Photo: Marthina Mutanga

HUNGER LOOMING: People crowding the Moses //Garoeb Constituency office to demand an explanation from councillor about food distribution. – Photo: Marthina Mutanga

David noted that the office is finding it difficult to operate as large crowds keep showing up and demanding food. The large number of people blocks the entrance which disrupts the orderly distribution of food parcels to recipients.

According to David they have called the police to disperse the crowds but many of the disgruntled people refused to leave claiming that they do not have any food at their homes. The crowd became unruly after claims that they do not receive any support from the government.

“We distributed food from the Food Bank to registered recipients who were able to display their cards,” David said.

A community member who was at the constituency office said they received four cans of fish, four cans of beef, a bag of sugar and a bag of maize meal. According to the recipient, the meagre portions they do receive, is then shared with other households that does not have any food.