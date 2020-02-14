Community Conservation Fund of Namibia launched

Staff Reporter
THE Minister of Environment and Tourism officially launched the Community Conservation Fund of Namibia. The fund is aimed at reducing the community based natural resources management (CBNRM) sector’s dependence on external donor funding support.
The fund also aims to mitigate limited funding and creating a sustainable finance framework for a suite of important long-term support services to conservancies and community forests. Funding windows of the CCFN would be the Minimum Support Packages (MSP), which aims to provide critical support services throughout the lifespan of the individual conservancies, the Payments For Eco-Systems, which would reward custodians who take care of the environment, as well as the Human Wildlife Conflict, which promotes sustainable co-existence between humans and wildlife.
“I would also like to challenge the local Namibian population and corporates to play their part in these common endeavours. A well-balanced eco-system, coupled with rural development, is a benefit to all Namibians. I am glad to notice that the appointed Head of the organisation has age on his side. I would like to urge more young persons of this country to join the conservation movement. It is no secret that our economy has faced challenges in recent times. We therefore urge that the institution and its management strongly guard against any malpractices and actively subscribe to the core values identified within the founding documents of the entity, which are transparency and integrity,” Shifeta said.
On his part, CCFN’s CEO, Tapiwa Makiwa emphasised the importance to capitalise the CCFN Endowment Fund from all sources as this creates the much needed basis of a readily available pot of funds that can be wisely invested and used according to the needs of the programme into perpetuity.
He noted that the CCFN had equipped itself with not only with a sound Investment Strategy but also a team of expertise from local and international investment firms that would ensure that the Fund is a success.
The German Government, through KfW Development Bank, announced the inception of a N$72.5 million grant for Human Wildlife Conflict (HWC), specifically targeted at communal conservancies in Namibia.