Community Conservation Fund of Namibia launched

THE Minister of Environment and Tourism officially launched the Community Conservation Fund of Namibia. The fund is aimed at reducing the community based natural resources management (CBNRM) sector’s dependence on external donor funding support.

The fund also aims to mitigate limited funding and creating a sustainable finance framework for a suite of important long-term support services to conservancies and community forests. Funding windows of the CCFN would be the Minimum Support Packages (MSP), which aims to provide critical support services throughout the lifespan of the individual conservancies, the Payments For Eco-Systems, which would reward custodians who take care of the environment, as well as the Human Wildlife Conflict, which promotes sustainable co-existence between humans and wildlife.

Pictured: Minister Pohamba Shifeta – Photo: Contributed