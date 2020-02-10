Coastal residents welcomes elephant in their midst

Niël Terblanché

SOME residents of the Rossmund golf estate are eager to keep the young elephant bull that came back to the coast for a second time since Chritsmas Eve in the Swakop River in their midst.

Since officials from the Ministry of Environment and Tourism shepherded the elephant back to the Swakop River on Sunday the elephant has found a temporary home in the wetlands a few hundred metres from houses on the estate.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, Romeo Muyunda confirmed on Monday afternoon that the elephant is still in the Swakop River and that a decision has been taken to allow it to stay there while it is closely monitored by officials.

“There is sufficient vegetation for the animal to feed on and plenty of water. Perhaps it will do well in the Swakop River,” Muyunda said.

Video: The Christmas elephant in amongst the vegetation of the wetlands of the Swakop River. Houses on the Rossmund golf estate can be seen in background. – Footage: Courtesy of Xenia Erb