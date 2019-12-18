Cloudburst has Karibib awash with flood water

Niël Terblanché
A HEAVY thundershower poured out huge amounts of water over Karibib on Tuesday afternoon and rainwater inundated the streets of the small town.
While flood water inundated the streets of Karibib, residents of Mariental also reported a a heavy shower over the town that has not seen any good rains since the start of the season.
Farmers between Helmering Hauzen and Maltahöhe also reported rains in the area known as “die vloere”. To the east farmers in the Kalahari Desert also reported good showers. Light showers were also reported at places between Keetmanshoop and Karasburg.
Over the past 48 hours good rain has been reported at places in and around Windhoek and the Khomas Hochland.
Tsumeb, Otavi and Otjiwarongo in the central north, also received good down pours. Rain was also reported in Ongwediva and other towns in the far north.
According to the Namibia Meteorological Service partly cloudy and warm conditions are predicted for the //Karas region while elsewhere in the country partly cloudy and hot to very hot conditions with isolated thundershowers in the northwest, the central northern areas and the northeast are in the forecast. Windy weather will prevail in the interior.
Partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with fog patches during the day are in the forecast for the coast.