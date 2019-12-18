Cloudburst has Karibib awash with flood water

Niël Terblanché

A HEAVY thundershower poured out huge amounts of water over Karibib on Tuesday afternoon and rainwater inundated the streets of the small town.

While flood water inundated the streets of Karibib, residents of Mariental also reported a a heavy shower over the town that has not seen any good rains since the start of the season.

Farmers between Helmering Hauzen and Maltahöhe also reported rains in the area known as “die vloere”. To the east farmers in the Kalahari Desert also reported good showers. Light showers were also reported at places between Keetmanshoop and Karasburg.

Video: The streets of Karibib – Footage Courtesy of Dirkie Baard