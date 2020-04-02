Cloudburst floods Mariental

Niël Terblanché

RESIDENTS of Mariental were forced to evacuate their homes after water at least half a metre high, flooded the town.

A cloudburst where up to 110 millimetres of rain fell in less than two hours to the north east of the small town caused the Auob River to come into flood and burst its banks, causing large volumes of water to flow over the flat plains towards the town.

To the west of the B1 Road, farmers on the Hardap Irrigation scheme attempted to take emergency measures as the flood caused by the high volume of rain inundated their fields, which could lead to extensive damage to crops.

It is not yet clear if the water canal used for irrigation purposes on the irrigation scheme was damaged for a second time because of the flood.

The situation in the residential areas of Mariental was no different as entire neighbourhoods were inundated with water.

The Municipality had to close the B1 Road that passes the town as stormwater flowed from east to west over the high way, making it dangerous for road users.

The municipality was assisted by the traffic division of the Namibian Police to direct and divert traffic.