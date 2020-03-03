City Police warns against flash floods

Staff Reporter
PEOPLE living in tin shacks in informal settlements that are situated low-lying areas were warned to take special care during storms, as sudden floods might severely affect them.
City Police spokesperson Fabian Amukwelele this morning during an interview with Informanté Radio urged residents living next to rivers and streams to move to a safe places on higher ground when floods occur during heavy downpours.
Amukwelele said communities particularly at risk are those located in low-lying areas and along riverbeds and especially those living in informal settlements.
According to Amukwelele, flash floods usually result from intense storms, dropping large amounts of rain within a brief period. Flash floods appear with little or no warning and can reach full peak in only a few minutes. Mitigation includes any activities that prevent flood water from sweeping houses away.
“If you live in a frequently flooded area, it may be helpful to stock pile some sandbags, have some shovels and other materials ready should a flash flood or strong wind affect your house. Never try to walk, swim or drive in swift-flowing water even if the water is only 15 centimetres deep, it can sweep you off your feet and may result in injury or worse. Do not try to drive over a low-water bridge if water is flowing strongly across it,” Amukwelele said.
He further advised that families should have an emergency plan especially f they are separated from one another during flash floods (a real possibility during the day when adults are at work and children at school or at home). He said the plan should include an assembly point away from the house where family members can find each other again in case of an emergency.
“Members of the community must make sure that every member of their families knows how to respond to a flash flood or blocked drainage systems. People should ensure to clean their immediate area of debris and garden refuse that might block drainage systems and cause additional flooding.”
Amukwelele further advised that people should report blocked drains and other infrastructure to the City of Windhoek’s Roads and Storm Water Division at 061 290 2363 during working hours. The emergency services control room number is 061 211 111 and should only be called after hours or in case of emergencies.