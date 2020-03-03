City Police warns against flash floods

Staff Reporter

PEOPLE living in tin shacks in informal settlements that are situated low-lying areas were warned to take special care during storms, as sudden floods might severely affect them.

City Police spokesperson Fabian Amukwelele this morning during an interview with Informanté Radio urged residents living next to rivers and streams to move to a safe places on higher ground when floods occur during heavy downpours.

Amukwelele said communities particularly at risk are those located in low-lying areas and along riverbeds and especially those living in informal settlements.

According to Amukwelele, flash floods usually result from intense storms, dropping large amounts of rain within a brief period. Flash floods appear with little or no warning and can reach full peak in only a few minutes. Mitigation includes any activities that prevent flood water from sweeping houses away.

“If you live in a frequently flooded area, it may be helpful to stock pile some sandbags, have some shovels and other materials ready should a flash flood or strong wind affect your house. Never try to walk, swim or drive in swift-flowing water even if the water is only 15 centimetres deep, it can sweep you off your feet and may result in injury or worse. Do not try to drive over a low-water bridge if water is flowing strongly across it,” Amukwelele said.

Photos: Contributed

Photos: Contributed

Photos: Contributed