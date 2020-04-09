City police officer accused of rape remanded in custody

Staff Reporter

FABIAN Amukwelele, the spokesperson for the Windhoek City Police, was remanded in custody until July after appearing on a charge of rape in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Amukwele was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of raping a colleague earlier this year.

During his first court appearance on the charge of rape, the 37-year-old Windhoek City Police officer was remanded in custody until 14 July 2020 to allow detectives to investigate the matter further.

The rape charge stems from an incident that occurred in January this year at the accused person’s Rocky Crest home.

Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas, the Khomas Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, confirmed the arrest and said that the 29-year-old victim reported the matter to the Namibian Police’s Gender Based Violence Unit last month.

RAPE ACCUSED: Spokesperson of the Windhoek City Police, Fabian Amukwelele, was remanded in custody until July. Photo: Contributed

He said the investigation into the allegations took some time, which led to Amukwelel’s eventual arrest.

Chief of the Windhoek City Police, Abraham Kanime, also confirmed the arrest, but pointed out that his office was not aware that Amukewlele was implicated as a rapist and that he was under investigation by NamPol.

MeToo Namibia, an organisation privy to the details of the case, urged the media fraternity to play its part in preventing secondary trauma by reporting on the case responsibly and sensitively.

“As a movement, whose mandate is to fight sexual and gender-based violence in Namibia, we stand in solidarity with the survivor and all other survivors of sexual violence. We commend her for speaking out and wish her healing,” the movement said in a statement as news of the arrest started pouring in.

According to the MeToo Namibia movement, cases such as this one test how the judicial system responds to power and how the system processes perpetrators that wield some form of power in society.

“We hope that justice will be rightfully served,” the MeToo statement concluded.