City of Windhoek constructs 25 toilets

Staff Reporter

THE City of Windhoek (CoW) has constructed twenty-five communal toilets in the Khomasdal and Katutura-East constituencies.

Windhoek Mayor Fransina Kahungu, who handed over the toilets on Friday at Sonder Water in the Katutura-East constituency, said the City is putting efforts to provide secured, sufficient and sustainable sanitation to people living mostly in informal settlements.

“Providing all people with reliable, safe water and sanitation services has been and remains a top priority for the City of Windhoek and its fight against the spread of Hepatitis E and epidemic rapid spread of the coronavirus,” said Kahungu during the handing over ceremony.

According to Unicef, with only 33% of the population having access to improved sanitation, with a significantly lower 14% of the rural population having improved sanitation access, Namibia has one of the lowest sanitation coverage in Eastern and Southern Africa.