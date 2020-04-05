Christmas elephant will be relocated

Staff Reporter

THE Christmas elephant that made the Swakop River near the Rossmund golf course at the coast his home has become unruly and could become a serious problem for locals and game wardens alike.

The proximity of the young elephant bull to people residing in the golf estate and its regular forays downriver closer to the residential areas of Swakopmund is a cause for concern.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Romeo Muyunda, said that the elephant is blamed for damage to property and possibly scaring a few people.

“Unfortunately we are left with no choice but to translocate the animal to a more suitable area. The Ministry received two offers from farm owners to accommodate the elephant, which were considered equally,” Muyunda said.

He said the Ministry has taken the elephant’s interest, safety and wellbeing to heart and chose the most suitable translocation destination.

RELOCATION IMMINENT: The Christmas elephant in its current habitat in the Swakop River. – Photo: File

According to Muyunda, the ministry have demonstrated sincere commitment to ensure the elephant’s survival since the elephant made its first appearance in Swakopmund on Christmas Eve.

Muyunda said that despite the fact that the animal will be translocated to a private farm the young bull will still be deemed as state property.

Some people speculated that the elephant will eventually be killed by hunters when it is declared as a problem animal

“I reject insinuations that the elephant will be made available to professional hunters for trophy purposes.

Muyunda gave the assurance that the ministry will regularly update the public on the translocation efforts and after that how the elephant has adapted to its new environment.