Christmas elephant settles in

Niël Terblanché

THE Swakop River below the Rossmund golf estate and the golf course has become the new home to the young elephant bull that travelled on foot from the Omaruru River to the coast a week ago.

Since his second arrival at the coast and while under the watchful eye of officials from the Ministry of Environment and Tourism the elephant has started to settle into his new home.

Residents of the golf estate has welcomed the animal in their midst but is very cautious because the elephant has taken to moving onto the golf course in the late afternoon to get a drink of water.

According to Doctor Gert Cloete from the management of the Rossmund Golf Course the novelty of the elephant has drawn large numbers of people who drive up and down the river bed to get a glimpse of the animal.

Video: The Christmas elephant has taken a liking to the fairway to the eighth hole on the Rossmund Golf Course where he walks everyday to get to the water reservoirs for a drink of water. – Footage: Courtesy of the Rossmund Golf Course and Christo Botha