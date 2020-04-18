Christmas elephant relocated

Niël Terblanché

INCREASING concerns that the young elephant bull that has been living in the Swakop River since February might not get the sufficient nourishment from the vegetation in the dry river bed and the nearby golf course, prompted the final decision to relocate the wild animal.

Besides concerns for the health of the elephant that first made its appearance at the coast on Christmas Eve last year, its frequent forays further down river to forage, there are fears that it might attack and injure residents of Swakopmund.

Officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, assisted by private individuals, used a helicopter to dart the bull with a tranquiliser earlier on Saturday morning.

Video: Courtesy of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.

A veterinarian from the environment ministry used the opportunity to collect samples from the unconscious animal and supervised the process of loading the young bull onto a special truck.

According to the environment ministry’s spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda, the Christmas elephant will be transported to the N/a’an ku sê Wildlife Sanctuary in central Namibia.

The sanctuary is situated about 42 kilometres east of Windhoek.

“While the elephant stayed in the Swakop River it foraged on the available vegetation, which included the palm trees on the Rossmund golf course. It also started drinking water from the swimming pool at the resort which also awakened concerns for the animal’s health,” he said.