Christmas elephant collared

Niël Terblanché

THE elephant bull, that surprised holiday makers with a quick visit to Swakopmund on Christmas Eve, was successfully collared in the Omaruru River earlier this week.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, Romeo Muyunda, a team of game rangers darted the elephant from a helicopter before the collaring process could begin.

“The elephant is currently in the Omaruru River where a team of MET officials darted and collared it under direction and supervision of veterinarian Dr. Janine Shape.”

Muyunda said that the elephant’s condition has improved dramatically since it arrived in the Omaruru River from Swakopmund about four weeks ago.

Video: MET officials and a veterinarian collaring the elephant that paid as surprise visit to Swakopmund on Christmas Eve. – Footage: Courtesy of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.