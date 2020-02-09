Christmas elephant back at the coast

Niël Terblanché

THE young elephant bull that visited the coast on Christmas Eve has returned to the coast and is again being shepherded back to the Omaruru River.

The elephant visited the small holdings in the Swakop River during Saturday night where it drank some water at a homestead where the owner keeps horses before moving on towards Walvis Bay.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, Romeo Myunda, officials intervened as the animal started moving in the direction of Walvis Bay behind the dune belt between the two coastal towns.

Pictured: The Christmas elephant behind the dune belt between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay earlier on Sunday. – A team of officials from the Ministry of Environment and Tourism fitting a radio collar on the the animal in the Omaruru River about two weeks ago. – Photos: Courtesy of the MET

