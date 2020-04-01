Chinese vessels set free after arrest

Niël Terblanché

SIX Chinese fishing vessels suspected of fish piracy in Namibian territorial waters that were intercepted off the Namibian coast by the Namibian Navy last month were set free after a period of arrest in the bay off of Walvis Bay.

The 6 vessels were under guard from Namibian Navy vessels since they were ordered to anchor in the bay of Namibia’s main port on 26 March.

Navy Commander Rear Admiral Sinsy Nghipandwa said the 6 Chinese flagged fishing vessels were free to leave as the investigations found no evidence of them violating the marine resources act or the maritime traffic act.

He said these vessels were impounded after tracking stations showed the vessels made some suspicious movements.

The vessels slowed down in Namibia’s fishing area and at some stage switched their Automatic Identification System (AIS) off, while in the fishing area.

Rear Admiral Nghipandwa said that during questioning, the skippers said they had no intention to conduct illegal fishing.

They told Namibian authorities that they anchored in a bay to wait out bad weather conditions.

NO EVIDENCE: The Commander of the Namibian Navy, Rear Admiral Sincy Nghipandwa during a briefing on impounded Chinese fishing vessels. – Photo: Courtesy of the Namibian Navy

According to Nghipandwa, the fishing vessels were escorted to the bay of the harbour for a thorough investigation to be conducted.

“At first they refused to cooperate and wanted to keep on sailing back to China, however, after coercive diplomacy by the task unit, they subdued to the Navy order and accepted to be escorted to Walvis Bay,” the navy commanders said.

Nghipandwa said the suspected vessels were searched by the Boarding Investigation and Verification team on the 28 and 29 March.

The team consisted of members from the Navy, the Namibian Police, officials from the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources and officials from the Directorate of Maritime Affairs of Ministry of Works and Transport to determine if there was any illegal conduct or violation of the rules of the sea and to confirm the fishing operations they allegedly have been conducting in Angolan and Equatorial Guinean waters.

He said the findings indicated that stowage of the fishing gear aboard the vessels revealed no recent fishing activities in Namibia.

Other discrepancies picked up by the Boarding Investigation and Verification Team was that all vessels’ names were written in small letters, making the vessels unidentifiable from a distance and in contravention of international maritime.

The vessels also did not have alphanumeric call signs painted on their hulls.

The boarding team also picked discrepancies on the crew lists and the passports of the crews were not stamped in the countries they claimed to have been fishing in.

No solid evidence of fish piracy could, however, be found, which meant the Namibian law enforcement agencies had no choice but to set the fishing vessels free.