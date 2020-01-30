Chinese tourists placed under quarantine upon arrival

Zorena Jantze

A group of tourist who managed to travel from Wuhan in China to Namibia this month have been advised to isolate themselves at home for a period of 14 days in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak which has to date claimed a total of 170 lives and infected 7753 people.

This was revealed by Chinese ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming, who stated that a total of 300 tourists arrived in Namibia from the affected region, before a lockdown was placed on the city of Wuhan China on 23 January.

Yimming further stated that the Chinese tourists, who are feared to be possibly infected with the deadly virus, are being monitored closely and are expected to report to the Chinese Embassy every day.

Yimming further advised citizens against spreading radical ideas on social media, as the Chinese government will not tolerate lives being lost to the Coronavirus, both in China and internationally.

ALARMED: Chinese ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yimming. – Photo: Contributed