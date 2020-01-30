Chinese tourists placed under quarantine upon arrival

Zorena Jantze
A group of tourist who managed to travel from Wuhan in China to Namibia this month have been advised to isolate themselves at home for a period of 14 days in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak which has to date claimed a total of 170 lives and infected 7753 people.
This was revealed by Chinese ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming, who stated that a total of 300 tourists arrived in Namibia from the affected region, before a lockdown was placed on the city of Wuhan China on 23 January.
Yimming further stated that the Chinese tourists, who are feared to be possibly infected with the deadly virus, are being monitored closely and are expected to report to the Chinese Embassy every day.
Yimming further advised citizens against spreading radical ideas on social media, as the Chinese government will not tolerate lives being lost to the Coronavirus, both in China and internationally.
“Viruses have no borders. It is a common threat to the entire international community. However the line ministries in Namibia are working closely with the World Health Organization to contain the spread of the virus,” Yimming said.
He further stated that a total of 45 Namibian students will remain stuck in China as Wuhan has been placed under strict quarantine and is cut off from the outside world.
“The governments of Japan and the United States of America have already evacuated some of their nationals from Wuhan, however WHO experts strongly advised against the evacuation of foreign nationals. The total rate of infection of the Coronavirus is high, however the virus has a low mortality rate,” Yimming said.
In conclusion, the ambassador requested the Namibian public not to discriminate against Chinese people.
Yimming said that now is a time to join hands and find ways to prevent the future outbreak of viruses, especially in China.