Chinese shop robbed in Ongha

Maria David

THE Namibian Police in the Ohangwena Region, has launched search for a gang of armed men that held a Chinese national at gunpoint in his shop at Ongha and robbed him of N$ 40 000 in cash.

 

According Sergeant Andrew Nghiyolwa from the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division in the region, the incident occurred on Thursday at around 15:00.

 

Picture for illustrative purposes only

 

“It’s alleged that unknown men entered the shop and robbed the Chinese owner of the cash. They fled the scene of the crime in the direction of Ondangwa in a white Toyota Corolla,” said Nghiyolwa.

 

Sergeant Nghiyolwa said that detectives are still investigating the matter and the no arrest has been affected yet.

