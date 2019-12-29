Chinese shop robbed in Ongha

Maria David
THE Namibian Police in the Ohangwena Region, has launched search for a gang of armed men that held a Chinese national at gunpoint in his shop at Ongha and robbed him of N$ 40 000 in cash.
According Sergeant Andrew Nghiyolwa from the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division in the region, the incident occurred on Thursday at around 15:00.
“It’s alleged that unknown men entered the shop and robbed the Chinese owner of the cash. They fled the scene of the crime in the direction of Ondangwa in a white Toyota Corolla,” said Nghiyolwa.
Sergeant Nghiyolwa said that detectives are still investigating the matter and the no arrest has been affected yet.