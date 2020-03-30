Chinese national cause coronavirus scare

Maria David

NO cases of infection with the coronavirus have been registered in the Omusati Region thus far.

This was confirmed by regional health director Alfons Amoomo after a Chinese national residing at Onandjamba in the Okalongo constituency was suspected of showing signs of COVID-19. The man was reportedly coughing continuously.

Amoomo said that the man was taken to the Outapi hospital for a medical check up, but it was discovered that he was not even sick and tested negative for COVID-19.

“We have assessed the patient. There is nothing wrong with the man. He just had a normal cough like anyone else,” said Amoomo.

Amoomo indicated that the patient previously travelled outside of Namibia in August last year.

He urged the public to resist spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 and stop with the stigmatization other people.

The health director also indicated that any person who has recently travelled outside Namibia or has been in contact with a person suspect of being infected by the coronavirus and experience fever, cough, tiredness and difficulty in breathing should call the Outapi District Response Team for COVID-19 at 081 238 8369 or the national toll free number 0800 100 100 for health care professionals to assist them.