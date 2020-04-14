Chinese company donates to Omusati police

Maria David

THE responsibility of fighting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be that of the Namibian Government alone and the support of people and institutions, which are willing to lend a hand, is crucial ammunition in the battle.

In this regard, the Chinese owned HC Building Material Manufacturing Company situated in Outapi has recently donated vital materials to aid law enforcement officers while on patrol in the various villages of the Omusati region.

According to the company’s General Manager, Zhu Hairong, the business would like to be at the forefront of the battle against the deadly virus.

“I saw it fit to play my part in ensuring that the police members at least wash their hands with soap as well as have something to drink when they go out on patrol,” said Hairong.

HELPING OUT: Zhu Hairong of HC Building Material Manufacturing handing over a donation of cleaning supplies to NamPol in the Omusati region. – Photo: Contributed

He called on other local businesses people to support the government in these trying times and support where they can.

Accepting the donation, Regional Commander, Commissioner Titus Shikongo, said Nampol was entrusted with the task of enforcing the regulations of the State of Emergency through Operation Namib Desert, while still maintaining general law and order.

“We are faced with many challenges and the business in Outapi has identified a need to assist officers in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Commissioner Shikongo.

Commissioner Shikongo also applauded the residents of the Omusati region for adhering to the regulations put in place by the State of Emergency.

The Chinese owned company donated ten crates of soft drinks, eight crates of hand sanitizer and other cleaning products and supplies to the Namibian Police in Outapi.