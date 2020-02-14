Chinese Ambassador says students are stuck

Niël Terblanché

YIMING Zhang, the Chinese Ambassador to Namibia said in a statement on his social media pages that Namibian students currently in the Hubei province where the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus first strated will have to remain in China until such time as quarantine measures has been lifted.

In his statement the Yiming said that the embassy has received phone calls from concerned Namibian parents whose children are studying in China, particularly in Hubei province. He added that the parents are worried about their children’s safety and health in China, and wish their children to return home.

“As far as we know, all schools in Hubei have adopted strict and meticulous measures to contain the epidemic and have established special working groups to take care of international students, including distribution of epidemic prevention materials, free delivery of meals for international students and helping them purchase goods on shopping lists they provide. About 41 universities and colleges in Hubei have opened 24 hour hotlines for international students,” Yiming said.

Pictured: The Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, Yiming Zhang. – Photo: Contributed