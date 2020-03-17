China donates 1,000 COVID-19 testing kits

Eba Kandovazu

THE Chinese Embassy in Namibia has donated to the country highly accurate quick-test kits with the ability to detect the deadly coronavirus in 10 minutes using a blood sample.

The donated 1,000 test kits will supplement the ability of the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) to test for the coronavirus.

As news of the two confirmed cases broke, institutions locally have been putting in place drastic measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.

A HELPING HAND: China donated test kits. Photos: Contributed

Measures in place so far include putting schools countrywide on lockdown for a month.

The Ambassador of China to Namibia, Zhang Yiming, yesterday said on social media that the testing kits arrived from China and will soon be handed over to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The ambassador added that the manual instructions are in English and can detect the antibody of the virus from one drop of finger blood at a proven 98% accuracy rate.

“This is expected to improve the testability and efficiency of Namibia,” Yiming concluded.