Child raped cases still high

Staff Reporter
A TOTAL of five cases involving the rape of minors were over the weekend reported to the Namibian police.
According to the weekend crime report, in one case, a six-year-old girl was raped by a 34-year-old man after he found her sleeping. The rape took place at Stampriet on Saturday, 25 January, between 00h00 and 01h50.
It is further alleged that the victim’s mother left the young girl at home alone sleeping with her two brothers when the suspect entered the house and raped her.
The two brothers reportedly woke up when they heard the victim crying and when they switched on the lights, they found their sister naked and the suspect already standing at the door getting ready to leave. The suspect was arrested and police investigations continue.
Another rape case involving a minor was reported in Oshikango after a 23-year-old man raped a ten-year-old girl.
It is reported that that the suspect raped the victim on several occasions at the homestead in December 2019.
The incident was only reported on 23 January 2020 and the suspect has yet to be arrested.
A 19-year-old man has also been taken into custody in Eenhana, Oshiyandja village, after he reportedly raped a seven-year-old girl on numerous occasions in 2019.
The suspect was a domestic worker at the victim’s parent’s house.
In another case reported in Eenhana on Friday 24 January 2020 at around 18h30 at Onanguti village in Epembe Constituency, a man, whose age is not known, reportedly raped his eight-year-old girl niece.
It is further alleged that the suspect called the victim into the storage room where he ordered her to remove her clothes and proceeded to rape her. The suspect has not yet been arrested as he fled the scene before the police arrived.
A case of rape was also reported in Okatope on Monday, 20 January, at Okalumpa village in Onyaanya when an unknown male raped a nine-year-old girl who was on her way home from school.
The suspect ran away after the incident, not yet arrested.
The victim went home and only reported the incident to her grandmother on Sunday 26 January 2020. Police investigations continue.