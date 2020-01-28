Child raped cases still high

Staff Reporter

A TOTAL of five cases involving the rape of minors were over the weekend reported to the Namibian police.

According to the weekend crime report, in one case, a six-year-old girl was raped by a 34-year-old man after he found her sleeping. The rape took place at Stampriet on Saturday, 25 January, between 00h00 and 01h50.

It is further alleged that the victim’s mother left the young girl at home alone sleeping with her two brothers when the suspect entered the house and raped her.

The two brothers reportedly woke up when they heard the victim crying and when they switched on the lights, they found their sister naked and the suspect already standing at the door getting ready to leave. The suspect was arrested and police investigations continue.

Another rape case involving a minor was reported in Oshikango after a 23-year-old man raped a ten-year-old girl.

Picture for illustrative purposes only