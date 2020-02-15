Child drown in canal near Ogongo

Maria David
THE lifeless body of the four-year-old Apollonia Hambelela Mwiingilisa, who is believed to have drowned, was discovered in the water canal near the Epukunoyana Village in the Ogongo constituency.
The spokesperson of the Namibian Police in the Omusati Region, Inspector Lineekela Shikongo confirmed the tragic incident and said the suspected drowning occurred on Thursday afternoon.
“It’s alleged that the deceased child was last seen walking alongside the water canal by other children at around 09:00, but her little body was only discovered at around16:00,” said Shikongo.
Inspector Shikongo said that the deceased was from Okapyakambidhi Village and that her next of kin have been informed about her tragic death.
He noted that the child’s body is transported to Okahao police mortuary where a postmortem examination will be performed to establish the actual cause of death.