Child drown in canal near Ogongo

Maria David

THE lifeless body of the four-year-old Apollonia Hambelela Mwiingilisa, who is believed to have drowned, was discovered in the water canal near the Epukunoyana Village in the Ogongo constituency.

The spokesperson of the Namibian Police in the Omusati Region, Inspector Lineekela Shikongo confirmed the tragic incident and said the suspected drowning occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Picture from illustrative purposes only