Child critical after dog attack

Maria David

A ten-year-old boy was rushed to hospital and admitted in a critical condition after a pitbull ripped off both his ears and part of his scalp during an attack on a small holding on the outskirts of Tsumeb.

The young victim was attending a gathering of Boy Scouts when the attack occurred on Friday afternoon.

Inspector Ellen Nehale, spokesperson of the Namibian Police in the Oshikoto Region, confirmed the incident saying, the attack occurred around 15h50 at the farm premises of the Boy Scouts outside town.

Picture for illustrative purposes only

“It’s alleged that the victim was with two other boys that attended scout classes when he was attacked by the pitbull. The dog ripped off the victim’s ears and part of his scalp,” said Nehale.

Inspector Nehale said that the dog had to be put down by police officers who were called to the scene. When the officers arrived the dog was still busy mauling the boy.

According to the owner of the premises where the Scouts has their facility the attack occurred while he was away from the small holding when the attack occurred. The owner informed police that the dogs were held in a cage and that the yard was locked. It was also confirmed by the police at the scene that the gate had a padlock on but the dog somehow managed to escape before the attack.

“The victim, who is a learner at the Francis Galton Primary School, was rushed to the Tsumeb private hospital and he is said to be in critical condition,” she said.

A case was registered against the owner of the dog for the transgression of Section 94 of the Local Authorities Act 23/1993 because he failed to take necessary precautions to prevent the animal from attacking the victim.