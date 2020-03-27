Chicco assist in fight against COVID-19

Maria David



NORTHERN businessman, Erastus “Chicco” Shapumba, has temporarily availed the use of a modern Ongwediva house with ten bedrooms as a quarantine facility for positive COVID-19 cases.

On top of that, he also made available two trucks with drivers to transfer material needed in the fight against COVID-19, as well as sufficient land at his Hartbees farm near the Hosea Kutako International Airport, at Omuthiya near the state hospital, at Ondangwa near Nored and at Oshikango.

The land will be used for the purpose of putting up tents to accommodate patients who need to be quarantined.

HELPING hands: Owner of Chicco Group of companies, Erastus Shapumba, generously donated to the fight against COVID-19. Photo: Contributed

Shapumba further handed over a cheque in the amount of N$100 000 towards the fight against the pandemic.

“Our understanding is that our health system is already overloaded and once the number of those infected increases, the health system may be overwhelmed in accommodating all victims,” he noted.

Shapumba stated that the decision to assist in the fight against COVID-19 follows president Hage Geingob’s appeal to stakeholders and the private sector to support government’s response measures and mobilise resources to combat the further spread of COVID-19.



