Charge of assault registered against lockdown patrol

Zorena Jantze

A 26-year-old man from Henties Bay has opened a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm against members of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) after he was attacked members of a lockdown patrol.

The complainant, Ashley Friedburgh who recounted the incident during an interview with Informanté stated that he was at home playing a board game with loud music when a total of 15 soldiers and one police officer entered his home.

He said that it was about 23:00 on Tuesday evening when the soldiers suddenly entered his house. He added that members of the patrol did not state the reason for them entering his property.

“If it was about the loud music, only one of the officers should have entered my house to instruct me to switch off my music. I told them that they are on private property, that they are violating my human rights and that they are too close to me which is not on par with the rules of social distancing”

BATTERED: Welts on the body of Ashley Friedburgh after he was assaulted by members of a law enforcement patrol in Henties Bay. Photo: Contributed