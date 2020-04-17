Chaos at the northern border

Placido Hilukilwa

THERE is chaos at Namibia’s northern border that was closed following the worldwide outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The Namibian and Angolan police are conducting random patrols, but are unable to stop the cross-border movement of the local residents.

The border is – by the way – only a straight 400 kilometre long gravel road from Ruacana in the Omusati Region to Katwitwi in Kavango West.

On the one hand, many Namibians cross into Angola illegally to visit drinking spots that are still doing business as usual on the other side of the border. On the other hand, Angolans cross into Namibia illegally to seek medical care or do shopping.

Pictured: The border post between Angola and Namibia at Oshikango is being sidestepped by people who still crosses between the two countries. – Photo: File

But there is another class of people, namely the Namibian who have their traditional homesteads in southern Angola. Some are pensioners who cross into Namibia to receive their monthly social grants. Others are on chronic medication and are obligated to go for a follow-up.

The theoretical arrangement is that those on chronic medication but who find themselves on the Angolan side of the border should give their health passports to police officers at the border who would then collect their medicines for them. In practice, however, people are simply crossing into Namibia illegally either to collect their medicine or to visit the pay points for old age pension.

Regional councillors and police spokespersons in the two border regions of Ohangwena and Omusati are all over the airwaves every morning warning people to stop crossing the border illegally because if caught the consequences will be severe.