CHANGE BY CONSISTENCY

FLIPSIDE — Chris Jacobie

IN an ironic twist of Namibian national politics, the President of Namibia, Dr. Hage Geingob, signalled change in accountability, good governance and constitutional democracy by not changing the three most influential appointees in Government.

More importantly, he proved his own independence by taking tough decisions the past few days, including the restructuring of government, the announcement of a State of Emergency and the appointment of the three most debated positions of political faction since Independence when Dr Geingob became a youthful first Prime Minister on 21 March 1990.

The State of Emergency in the face of the biggest health disaster is a political decision that is difficult to make after cutting the Cabinet, not having the luxury of a two-third majority and in the middle of a deep economic recession.

It takes accountability to remain steadfast with the same team on poverty eradication, gender equality, an economic recession, factionalism and inner party- and national democracy.

Dr Geingob took responsibility for his and the ruling party’s lost votes and unlike most other leaders resisted changing course by changing people whom he could have blamed instead.

The re-appointment of the Vice-president, Dr Nangoloh Mbumba, the Prime Minister, Dr Saara Kuugongelwa- Amadhila and the Deputy Prime Minister and Vice-president, me. Nandi Netumba Ndaitwah in their positions is a signal to Namibians that the road ahead will not be navigated through the rear view mirror.

The factional infighting in Swapo — misrepresented as an independent movement where a group of bitter and disgruntled leaders found a volunteer and born bad loser — Panduleni Ithula, is now past tense.

Namibians are facing huge challenges and they want to face it together. They are sick and tired of cliques and factions.

There is already a pushback against the nameless social media campaigns that are funded by illegal financial proceeds that rob citizens of millions in corrupt and illegal financial schemes, while the social media warriors of insult and incite, turn against each other by the minute.

Social media egos are dying from an overdose of self-importance.

Contributing is the realization amongst young people that other young people are in jail as corruption suspects or as accused in illegal forex schemes, bogus investors and tenderpreneurs.

Namibians need each other to establish a common dignity and a standard of justice and equality that is sustainable, because it is shaped by adversity and achievement.

Even in the most difficult of times, sharing responsibility is as important as sharing meagre resources. The President demonstrated his resolve by his loyalty to those that he believes, trust his vision and challenges that he took upon himself.

Namibians need each other to keep democracy authentic through the institutions of courts, law enforcement, parliamentary democracy and fundamental rights.

What others have died for, we have the privilege to live for.

The 30th Anniversary of Independence proves that Namibians should trust themselves, because their common good, like common sense, will always prevail.