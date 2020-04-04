Challenge is on to share lockdown experience

STRINGENT rules to stay at home during the State of Emergency in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus saw a large part of the Namibian Nation confine themselves to their homes. Bustling neighbourhoods came to virtual standstill as shebeens, kapana vendors and kiosks were shut down while churches were requested to keep from congregating during the 21-day period. Instead parents kept their children at home and people huddled together where a house is shared with others.

