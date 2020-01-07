Central Prison drug mule granted bail

Staff Reporter
ONE of the two young men accused of smuggling illicit drugs into the Windhoek Central Prison today appeared at the Katutura Magistrate’s Court and was granted bail in the amount of N$1 500.
The suspect, identified as Mario Roman, has been charged with dealing in Dependence Producing Drugs listed as Cannabis and Cocaine.
Roman and his co-accused, who reportedly already appeared in court, were stopped in their tracks by a correctional officer after they tried to smuggle crackcocaine, as well as cannabis hidden inside a body lotion bottle and oranges into prison.
Roman waived his options to legal counsel and stated that he would represent himself in the matter.
The case has been postponed to 7 April for further police investigations.