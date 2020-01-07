Central Prison drug mule granted bail

Staff Reporter

ONE of the two young men accused of smuggling illicit drugs into the Windhoek Central Prison today appeared at the Katutura Magistrate’s Court and was granted bail in the amount of N$1 500.

The suspect, identified as Mario Roman, has been charged with dealing in Dependence Producing Drugs listed as Cannabis and Cocaine.

CAUGHT IN THE ACT: One of the young men who were caught attempting to smuggle drugs into a prison. – Footage: File