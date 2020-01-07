Select your Top Menu from wp menus
  • search
Latest News
Central Prison drug mule granted bail

Central Prison drug mule granted bail

Posted by
Date:
in: News
Leave a comment
17 Views
Home
News

Staff Reporter

ONE of the two young men accused of smuggling illicit drugs into the Windhoek Central Prison today appeared at the Katutura Magistrate’s Court and was granted bail in the amount of N$1 500.

 

The suspect, identified as Mario Roman, has been charged with dealing in Dependence Producing Drugs listed as Cannabis and Cocaine.

 

CAUGHT IN THE ACT: One of the young men who were caught attempting to smuggle drugs into a prison. – Footage: File

 

Roman and his co-accused, who reportedly already appeared in court, were stopped in their tracks by a correctional officer after they tried to smuggle crackcocaine, as well as cannabis hidden inside a body lotion bottle and oranges into prison.

 

Roman waived his options to legal counsel and stated that he would represent himself in the matter.

 

The case has been postponed to 7 April for further police investigations.

Related posts