Central bank Governor appointed finance minister

Niël Terblanché

THE Governor of the Bank of Namibia (BoN), Iipumbu Shiimi, has been appointed a Namibia’s new finance ministers in the smaller Cabinet that was announced today.

Other new faces on the Cabinet include Yvonne Dausab as justice minister, Rear Admiral Peter Hafeni Vilho as minister of defence and veterans, Lucia Iipumbu as minister of industrialisation and trade, Anna Nghipondoka as minister of education, arts and culture, Agnes Tjongarero as minister of sports, youth and national service and Christine /Hoebes as minister in the Presidency.

Chief Executive Officer of CRAN, Festus Mbandeka, as also been appointed as the new Attorney General, although he will sit in cabinet meetings, he will not be a member of parliament.

Benedictus Likando was also appointee as Director General of the Intelligence Service, but will not be an MP.

Other appointments that received much applause was that of Emma Theofilus, who at 23-years-old has become the youngest MP as a deputy minister of information and communication technology.

Ester Muinjangue, President of opposition party NUDO, who contested in the presidential elections as the first-ever female candidate was also appointed as deputy minister of health.

Muinjangue is a social worker by profession.

The new appointments to the National Assembly were done by virtue of their status, special expertise, skill or experience and ensuring regional balance, President Geingob said.

Those who previously served in the cabinet but found themselves on the chopping block include Charles Namoloh, Penda ya Ndakolo, Tjekero Tweya, Stanley Simataa and Obeth Kandjoze

Former deputy ministers Maureen Hinda

Piet van der Walt also did not make the list.

Dausab, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, the new health minister, Shiimi, Rear Admiral Vilho ans the young Theofilus are part of the eight people they Geingob appointed to the National Assembly but without any voting powers.

The rest are Emma Kantema-Gaomas, Natalia Goagoses and Veikko Nekundi.

The news ministers and their deputies appointed are as follows:

MINISTRY OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS & COOPERATION

Netumbo NandiNdaitwah (Minister)

Jennelly Matundu (Deputy Minister)

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS, IMMIGRATION, SAFETY & SECURITY

Frans Kapofi (Minister)

Daniel Kashikola (Deputy Minister)

MINISTRY OF DEFENSE & VETERANS AFFAIRS

Rear Admiral Peter Hafeni Vilho (Minister)

Hilma Nicanor (Deputy Minister)

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Iipumbu Shiimi (Minister)

MINISTRY OF INDUSTRIALISATION & TRADE

Lucia Iipumbu (Minister)

Hon. Verna Sinimbo (Deputy Minister)

MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE, WATER & LAND REFORM

Calle Schlettwein (Minister)

Ana Shiweda (Deputy Minister)

MINISTRY OF URBAN & RURAL DEVELOPMENT

Erastus Uutoni (Minister)

Derek Klazen (Deputy Minister)

MINISTRY OF HEALTH & SOCIAL SERVICES

Kalumbi Shangula (Minister)

Esther Utjiua Muinjangue (Deputy Minister)

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION, ARTS & CULTURE

Anna Nghipondoka (Minister)

Faustina Caley (Deputy Minister)

MINISTRY HIGHER EDUCATION, TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION

Itah KandjiiMurangi (minister)

MINISTRY OF WORKS & TRANSPORT

John Mutorwa (Minister)

Veicco Nekundi (Deputy Minister)

MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT, FORESTRY & TOURISM

Pohamba Shifeta (Minister)

MINISTRY OF MINES & ENERGY

Tom Alweendo (Minister)

Kornelia Shilunga (Deputy Minister)

MINISTRY OF FISHERIES & MARINE RESOURCES

Albert Kawana (Minister)

Sylvia Makgone (Deputy Minister)

MINISTRY OF JUSTICE

Yvonne Dausab (Minister)

MINISTRY OF LABOUR, INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS & EMPLOYMENT CREATION

Utoni Nujoma (Minister)

Hafeni Ndemula (Deputy Minister)

MINISTRY OF PUBLIC ENTERPRISES

Leon Jooste (Minister)

MINISTRY OF SPORT, YOUTH & NATIONAL SERVICE

Agnes Tjongarero (Minister)

Emma Kantema Gaomas (Deputy Minister)

MINISTRY OF INFORMATION & COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES

Peya Mushelenga (Minister)

Emma Theofilus (Deputy Minister)

PRESIDENCY

MINISTER IN THE PRESIDENCY

Christine /Hoebes

MINISTER OF GENDER EQUALITY, POVERTY ERADICATION & SOCIAL WELFARE

Doreen Sioka (Minister)

Bernadette Jagger (Deputy Minister)

– Disability Affairs – Alexia Manombe-Ncube

– Marginalised Communities – Royal /Ui/o/oo