Census 2021 to cost government N$ 1.1 billion

Zorena Jantze

NAMIBIA will undertake its fourth population and housing census in August 2021, with the statistical exercise estimated to cost N$1.1 billion.

The previous censuses were conducted in 1991, 2001 and 2011.

Speaking at a resource mobilisation workshop, Namibia’s Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila stated that this census cycle kicked off in 2017 with the planning phase, which entails census planning, mapping, designing of questionnaire and piloting.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila further stated that such a phase has been funded with resources availed by government and the development partners, mainly from the UN family such as UNFPA.

“A total of N$1.1 billion is needed for the entire census and an amount of N$950 million has been availed by the government for the entire census phase, leaving a shortfall of N$150 million, hence the holding of this resource mobilisation conference,” Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said.

DEMOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS: Namibia’s Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila. Photo: Contributed



The prime minister further explained that the Population and Housing Censuses are crucial for the development of the country because they serve as the main source of information about the characteristics of any given population, such as basic demographic processes (births, deaths, migration) and population growth.



These, she noted, thus providing baseline for projections that are essential for sectoral planning.



“The 2021 census will present us with an opportunity to answer questions such as; what policy changes can we initiate to improve the well-being of our people? We also need to know how fast the population is increasing. The 2021 census will also help us know how far we have come with regards to achieving the global agenda 2030 on sustainable development goals, Africa agenda 2063 for unity, peace and prosperity and Namibia’s vision 2030 and the National Development Plan 5,” Kuugongelwa-Amadhila explained.



The information generated through census also comprehensively reveals population characteristics about, amongst others, the education level, labour or employment information, nature and type of housing, energy sources, waste disposal methods and sources of household income.



Census and surveys information available thus far show that since independence there has been a reduction of poverty and income inequality from 69.3% in 1994 to 17.4% in 2016 and from 0.70 in 1994 to 0.56 in 2016, respectively.



It also shows that the number of households have increased from 254,389 households in 1991 to 589,787 households in 2016.