Cell tower damaged during burglary

Maria David

THE theft of special deep cycle batteries that power the towers of mobile communication service provider MTC during power outages, caused severe damage to the infrastructure at the Omaalala Village in the Oshana Region.

The damage occurred after suspects, who still have to be identified, stole four of the backup batteries after they broke into the shack below the tower.

Spokesperson for the Namibian Police in the region, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, said a case of housebreaking and theft at a business premises was registered after the burglars stole four Shoto 6-Fmx-200 backup batteries worth N$25 000.

According to Inspector Aiyambo, the complainant received a phone call from his head office in Windhoek after the electronic monitoring system registered a possible break-in at the MTC tower at the Omaalala village.

MTC then alerted the Namibian Police of the crime in progress.

Picture for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Contributed

Inspector Aiyambo said both the MTC employee and police officers rushed to the scene and upon arrival, they confirmed that a burglary had occurred.

The suspects broke padlocks to gain entry to the modified shipping container in which the electronic system of the tower is housed.

“The police officers and the complainant launched a search in the vicinity of the tower and they discovered the four batteries hidden in the grass about 250 metres from the tower,” he said.

Erasmus Nekundi, a spokesperson for MTC, said vandalism remains a serious concern as it interrupts service delivery to the people and increases operational costs.

Nekundi requested the public to help guard these towers because the damage will leave them without the ability to communicate with family and friends.

“Anyone found guilty of this illicit act will be dealt with decisively by the law,” he added.

Inspector Aiyambo added that an investigation has been launched to trace the burglary suspects.