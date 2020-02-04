Cattle theft suspects remanded in custody 

Staff Reported

THREE suspects who were arrested on stock theft at the start of the weekend, today appeared at the Okahandja Magistrate court after they were arrests with carcasses estimated to be N$40 000.

The suspects, Tileni Nekundi, Marvin Katjimune and Muhamed Mupurua, were denied bail and their case is transferred to Omaruru where they will again appear in court on 7 February 2020.

A tip-off from the public and coordination between a private security company and the Namibian Police led to the arrest of the 3 suspected cattle rustlers who stole four head of cattle in the area of Omatjete.

A combined force consisting of members of NamPol, K-SAPU Security and the Nyime Anti-Poaching Unit rushed to the outskirts of Okahandja to put up a mobile roadblock to net the suspected cattle thieves.

NETTED: The vehicle the suspected cattle thieves were driving along with the carcasses of four heads of cattle. – Photos: Contributed

One of the security officers said that the informant described a white Toyota bakkie that was on its way to Okahandja from Omauru.

The information also said that blood was dripping from the vehicle.

Not long after the mobile roadblock was set up on the outskirts of Okahandja, the white Toyota bakkie was spotted.

When police officers pulled the vehicle off and upon further inspection, the carcasses of four butchered cattle were found in the load bin.

Spokesperson for the Namibian Police in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, confirmed the arrest of the suspected thieves, adding that further investigations into the matter identified the owner of the cattle as a farmer in the area of Omatjete, Erongo Region.