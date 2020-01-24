Cash reward offered for robbery suspects

Niël Terblanché
A CASH reward of N$ 10 000.00 has been offered for information that will lead to the arrest of a gang of robbers that stole quite a large amount of cash from an elderly lady in Walvis Bay.
The 63-year-old Annemi Grobler was robbed by two men who were dropped off in front of her house in Kovambo Nuyoma Street in the Meersig residential area at about 10:00 on Friday morning.
According to the incident report provided by the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region the victim went to Bank Windhoek in town to withdraw N$60 000 in cash. Before leaving the bank she put the money in her handbag and drove home.
When she reached her home the victim parked the vehicle in front of her garage and walked towards the house to open a door when noticed two men running towards her.
The suspects ran towards her car, a Mini Cooper, broke the passenger side window and grabbed the bag which contained cash as well as her personal documents.
The victim tried to wrestle her bag away from the suspects but in the process she was bitten on the fingers of one of her hands. The suspects managed to free themselves from the woman and ran back to the two getaway cars waiting for them in the street before fleeing the scene of the crime.
The getaway cars were a silver/grey coloured Volkswagen Polo with a Windhoek registration number and a white Volswagen Jetta 5 with registration number N17866S. Upon further investigation it was discovered that the registration number turned out to be fake.
According to the incident report the bag was later found dumped in Kuisebmond. The bag still had the personal documents of the victim inside.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects followed the victim from the Bank. The bank was visited and the CCTV checked. Footage was found which shows two possible suspects inside the bank, and also the two vehicles which are suspected to be involved in the commission of the crime.
No arrest has been made yet and the money is not yet recovered.
The Namibian Police in the Erongo Region has requested the public to assist them with tracing the robbers. Anyone who knows or have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects are requested to contact Deputy Commissioner Iikuyu at 081 246 4757, detective Inspector Mwatongwe, at 081 246 1121, Detective Sergeant Naftali at 081 235 1108 or contact the nearest Police Station.
The cash reward of N$10 000 is offered by the complainant for any information that will lead to positive identification and arrest of the culprits.