Cash reward offered for robbery suspects

Niël Terblanché

A CASH reward of N$ 10 000.00 has been offered for information that will lead to the arrest of a gang of robbers that stole quite a large amount of cash from an elderly lady in Walvis Bay.

The 63-year-old Annemi Grobler was robbed by two men who were dropped off in front of her house in Kovambo Nuyoma Street in the Meersig residential area at about 10:00 on Friday morning.

According to the incident report provided by the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region the victim went to Bank Windhoek in town to withdraw N$60 000 in cash. Before leaving the bank she put the money in her handbag and drove home.

When she reached her home the victim parked the vehicle in front of her garage and walked towards the house to open a door when noticed two men running towards her.

Video: The robbery as it happened in Meersig and pictures of the main suspect and one of the getaway cars used during the commissioning of the crime. – Footage: Contributed